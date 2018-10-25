Hidden message on Molly Malone statue fronts breast cancer awareness campaign

One of Ireland's most famous statues is fronting a new breast cancer awareness campaign.

The star of 'Take Notice' by the Marie Keating Foundation is Molly Malone in Dublin city.

It says: "If one of the most touched and photographed breasts in the world suddenly developed a lump, would anyone notice?

"Molly is the enigmatic heroine of the famous song of the same name, widely recognised as the city's unofficial anthem.

"The buxom statue has gone on to become one of Ireland's most recognisable and Instagram-ed monuments, attracting hordes of tourists daily.

"Their 'handsy' antics have resulted in the statue being groped so much that the bronze hue has begun to wear off on the bosom.



"Realising that people seem to be more aware of Molly's breasts than their own, the Marie Keating Foundation decided to leverage the public's obsession to spark a national and international discussion about breast health."

Image: Marie Keating Foundation

They have created and placed a small lump on one of Molly's breasts, which it says went totally unnoticed by the general public.

Liz Yeates is CEO of the Marie Keating Foundation: "Early detection saves lives. It's that simple.

"Through its nursing outreach and cancer awareness campaigns, the Marie Keating Foundation promotes the importance of being aware of the signs and symptoms of all the common cancers.

Image: Marie Keating Foundation

"This year we are marking 20 years fighting cancer following the passing of Marie Keating, another proud Dublin woman, from breast cancer 20 years ago.

"If Marie had been more aware of what to look out for and gone to her doctor sooner she would most likely still be alive today."

To make the stunt as authentic as possible, a key consideration was for the lump to be subtle and removeable leaving no trace.

Stephen Rogers, creative director at ROTHCO, said: "We knew there would be huge production challenges in creating and covertly attaching a lump to a bronze statue - especially one that has the amount of attention that Molly Malone has.

"We worked with the Emmy-nominated Joe Fallover, Ireland's leading VFX specialist, to create, apply and bed in the lump."

Breast cancer is the most common cancer in women in Ireland, with more than 3,500 cases diagnosed every year.