Health Minister to meet senior officials as work on abortion legislation begins

The Health Minister will meet with senior officials today to plan what to do in the wake of the abortion referendum.

Simon Harris will bring a memo to Cabinet tomorrow on introducing the legislation to allow for termination of pregnancy.

After the historic vote at the weekend, attention is now turning to implementing what people have voted for.

The referendum approved repealing the Eighth Amendment of the Constitution, but it will be up to politicians to decide what the new laws on termination of pregnancies will be.

Minister Harris published draft legislation before the campaign that would allow abortion without restriction for up to 12 weeks into the pregnancy.

He will look for the Government to formally rubber stamp that at tomorrow's cabinet meeting.

First, the minister will meet senior officials in his department today and brief the opposition parties on the next steps.

There's still a number of steps that need to be taken like drafting clinical guidance for medical practitioners.

However, the Minister is hopeful the legislation to allow for abortions can be passed in the autumn.

The Together For Yes campaign group yesterday called on the Government to legislate for abortion as quickly as possible.

The group is warning that despite Friday’s emphatic vote, little will change for women in Ireland until the legislation is passed.

On Sunday, the group called for the legislation to be enacted before the summer – or, if that proves impossible, for politicians to return for a special sitting during the summer break to ensure the legislation is passed.