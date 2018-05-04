Have you registered to vote in the Eighth Amendment referendum?

If you wish to vote in the upcoming referendum you need to be on the Register of Voters.

The closing date for inclusion on the Register is Tuesday 8th May.

You can only vote in the referendum if you are an Irish citizen living in the Republic of Ireland or have been out of the country for less than 18 months.

You cannot register online.

Check if you are on the Register at checktheregister.ie.

If you cannot find your details there you can check the printed register at your local Garda station, post office, library or Council offices.

If you find you are not on the register you will need to complete the relevant application form – which can be obtained at the same offices.

You can also download the forms online at checktheregister.ie

You will require form RFA2 if you are not currently on the register.

Form RFA3 is needed if you have changed your address and wish to vote at your new address.

Form RFA5 is needed if you have now become an Irish citizen and wish to be eligible to vote in all election/referendums.

The completed form must be brought to your local Garda station together with photo ID. The form needs to be signed by a Garda and stamped with the station stamp.

It then needs to be either posted or delivered to your local City or County Council offices.

As Monday the 7th May is a Bank Holiday the Council offices will be closed.

The address of all 31 Council offices are listed below.

County Councils

Carlow County Council(link is external), County Offices, Athy Rd, Carlow.

Ph: +353 (0)59 9170300, Fax: +353 (0)59 914 1503, Email: secretar@carlowcoco.ie

Cavan County Council(link is external), Farnham St, Cavan.

Ph: +353 (0)49 437 8300, Fax: +353 (0)49 436 1565, Email: info@cavancoco.ie

Clare County Council(link is external), New Rd, Ennis, Clare.

Ph: + 353 (0)65 682 1616, Fax: +353 (0)65 682 8233, Email: info@clarecoco.ie

Cork County Council(link is external) , County Hall, Carrigrohane Road, Cork.

Ph: +353 (0)21 427 6891, Fax: +353 (0)21 427 6321, Email Directory(link is external)

Donegal County Council(link is external), County House, The Diamond, Lifford, Donegal

Ph: +353 (0)74 915 3900 , Fax: +353 (0)74 917 2812, Email: info@donegalcoco.ie

Dun Laoghaire / Rathdown(link is external), County Hall, Marine Rd, Dun Laoghaire, Dublin.

Ph: +353 (0)1 205 4700, Fax: +353 (0)1 298 6827, Email: corp@dlrcoco.ie

Fingal County Council(link is external), County Hall, Main St, Swords, Dublin.

Ph: +353 (0)1 890 5000, Email: info@fingal.ie

Galway County Council,(link is external) Áras an Chontae, County Hall, Prospect Hill, Galway. Ph: +353 (0)91 509 000, Fax: +353 (0)91 509 010, Email:customerservices@galwaycoco.ie , gaeilge@cocogaillimh.ie

Kerry County Council(link is external),County Buildings, Rathass, Tralee, Kerry.

Ph: +353 (0)66 718 3500, Fax: +353 (0)66 712 2466, Email: info@kerrycoco.ie

Kildare County Council(link is external), Áras Chill Dara, Devoy Park, Naas, Kildare.

Ph: +353 (0)45 980 200, Fax: +353 (0)45 980 240, Email: customercare@kildarecoco.ie

Kilkenny County Council(link is external), John St, Kilkenny.

Ph: +353 (0)56 779 4000, Fax: +353 (0)56 779 4004, Email: info@kilkennycoco.ie

Laois County Council(link is external), Áras an Chontae, Portlaoise, Laois.

Ph: +353 (0)57 866 4000, Fax: +353 (0)57 862 2313. Contact Form(link is external)

Leitrim County Council(link is external), Áras an Chontae , Carrick-on-Shannon, Leitrim.

Ph: +353 (0)71 962 0005, Fax: +353 (0)71 962 1982, Email: customerservices@leitrim.ie

Longford County Council(link is external), Great Water St, Longford.

Ph: +353 (0)43 334 3300, Fax: +353 (0)43 334 1233, Email: info@longfordcoco.ie

Louth County Council(link is external), County Hall, Millenium Centre, Dundalk, Louth.

Ph: +353 (0)42 933 5457, Fax: +353 (0)42 933 4549, Email: info@louthcoco.ie

Mayo County Council(link is external), The Mall, Castlebar, Mayo.

Ph: +353 (0)94 902 4444. Email List(link is external)

Meath County Council(link is external), County Hall, Railway Street, Navan, Meath.

Ph: +353 (0)46 909 7000, Fax: +353 (0)46 909 7001, Email: customerservice@meathcoco.ie

Monaghan County Council(link is external), Council Offices, The Glen, Monaghan.

Ph: + 353 (0)47 30500, Fax: +353 (0)47 82739, Email: info@monaghancoco.ie , eolas@monaghancoco.ie

Offaly County Council(link is external), Áras an Chontae, Charleville Rd, Tullamore, Offaly

Ph: +353 (0)57 934 6800, Fax: +353 (0)57 9346868, Email: webmaster@offalycoco.ie

Roscommon County Council(link is external), Áras an Chontae, Roscommon.

Ph: +353 (0)90 663 7100, Fax: +353 (0)90 662 5599, Email: info@roscommoncoco.ie , customerservice@roscommoncoco.ie

Sligo County Council(link is external), County Hall, Riverside, Sligo.

Ph: +353 (0)71 911 1111, Fax: +353 (0)71 914 1119, Email: info@sligococo.ie

South Dublin County Council(link is external), County Hall, Tallaght, Dublin 24.

Ph: +353 (0)1 414 9000, E-mail: info@sdublincoco.ie

Tipperary Co Council(link is external), Civic Offices, Clonmel, Tipperary. Ph: +353 (0) 76 106 5000, E-mail: customerservices@tipperarycoco.ie

Westmeath County Council(link is external), County Buildings, Mount Street, Mullingar, Westmeath. Ph: +353 (0)44 933 2000, Fax: +353 (0)44 934 2330, Contact Form(link is external)

Wexford County Council(link is external), County Hall, Carricklawn, Wexford.

Ph: +353 (0)53 919 6000, Fax: +353 (0)53 919 6055, Email: postmaster@wexfordcoco.ie

Wicklow County Council(link is external), County Buildings, Whitegates, Wicklow.

Ph: +353 (0)404 20100 , Fax: +353 (0)404 67792, Email: corporate@wicklowcoco.ie

City Councils

Cork City Council(link is external), City Hall, Anglesea St,Cork

Ph: +353 (0)21 496 6222, Fax: +353 (0)21 431 4238, Email Directory(link is external)

Dublin City Council(link is external), Civic Offices, Wood Quay, Dublin 8

Ph: +353 (0)1 222 2222, Email: customerservices@dublincity.ie

Galway City Council(link is external), City Hall, College Road, Galway

Ph: +353 (0)91 536 400, Fax: +353 (0)91 567 493, Email: customerservice@galwaycity.ie

City and County Councils

Limerick City and County Council (link is external), Merchants Quay, Limerick, Ph: +353 (0)61 407 100, Fax: +353 (0)61 415 266, E-mail: customerservices@limerick.ie

Waterford City and County Council(link is external), Office locations(link is external), Ph: +353 (0)761102020, Email: contact@waterfordcouncil.ie Contact form