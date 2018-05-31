Harvey Weinstein is indicted on rape and criminal sex act charges

Harvey Weinstein has been indicted on rape and criminal sex act charges in the US.

The Hollywood film producer strongly denies the allegations.

His lawyer says he will "vigorously defend" himself, and that his client will not testify because he has not had time to prepare.

This is the first criminal case against Mr Weinstein since allegations began to surface last October.

Weinstein surrendered himself to police last week.

A grand jury voted to indict Weinstein on charges of Rape in the First and Third Degrees, and Criminal Sexual Act in the First Degree.

The charges, which relate to two women in 2004 and 2013.

Harvey Weinstein turns himself to authorities following allegations of sexual misconduct | Image: Julio Cortez/AP/Press Association Images

Manhattan District Attorney Cyrus Vance, Jr said: "This indictment brings the defendant another step closer to accountability for the crimes of violence with which he is now charged.

"Our office will try this case not in the press, but in the courtroom where it belongs.

"The defendant’s recent assault on the integrity of the survivors and the legal process is predictable.

"We are confident that when the jury hears the evidence, it will reject these attacks out of hand."

Mr Vance also thanked the "heroic survivors" for their strength throughout this process.

He also urged additional survivors and others with relevant information to come forward.