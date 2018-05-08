Harris to set up Scoping Inquiry into Cervical Check controversy

A Scoping Inquiry into what happened at Cervical Check will be set up later.

Health Minister Simon Harris is bringing terms of reference for the investigation to Cabinet for approval.

It will investigate the non-disclosure to patients of the Cervical Check smear test audits, management of the scheme, and will try to establish who knew what in the Health Service Executive and the Department of Health.

It will also look at the tendering and operation of the labs used by Cervical Check to examine smear tests.

Work will start this week and the inquiry will work with Vicky Phelan and any other women affected.

Minister Harris hopes the inquiry will report back in June.

He is also going to tell his ministerial colleagues he plans to appoint a new HSE board, and introduce legislation to allow him to do that.

Plans for mandatory open disclosure will also go to Cabinet this morning.

Minister Harris is considering it a priority as the most practical legislative response to the recent scandal.