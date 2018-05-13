Harris appeals to voters not to be lead by 'misinformation' on Eighth Amendment

Health Minister Simon Harris is appealing to voters not to be swayed by misinformation on the Eighth Amendment.

He says young people will have an opportunity for the first time to have their say over Irish abortion laws.

He is calling on everyone to come out and vote in the referendum on May 25th.

Speaking at an event in Dublin on Saturday, Minister Harris made a specific appeal to undecided voters.

"My first message is I think everybody needs to get out and vote on the 25th of May.

"Anybody under the age of 50 has never had their opportunity to vote on this substantive issue - that's an awful lot of people in this country.

"I think everybody has a duty to have their say on what is a really, really important issue and we've worked very hard to make sure that can happen.

"To those who are undecided I would ask you to take the time to familiarise yourself with the facts, to not be lead by misinformation - or quite frankly stuff that simply is not true that has been said.

"There are restrictions in place, there are safeguards in place.

"But if you believe that the status quo in Ireland is wrong, unfair and cold: if you believe it's wrong that rape victims have to leave this country if they find themselves pregnant to access healthcare, if you believe it's wrong that every day nine women - today it's a sunny day in Dublin, today there'll be women heading to the airport to have to go to Britain to have a termination - there'll be women in the privacy of their own bedrooms today taking abortion pills without any medical supervision.

"If you believe that needs to change, we really need you to vote yes.

"And this is a once in a generation opportunity to have your say".