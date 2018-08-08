"Happy, playful, brave" - Parents pay tribute to four-year-old Irish girl who drowned in Spain

The parents of a four-year-old Irish girl who drowned in a swimming pool accident in Spain last month have said she brought "immense joy" to their lives.

Georgia Anne Callan from Co Kildare died in Marbella on Saturday July 28th.

Local police said they were treating it as a tragic accident.

In a statement, her parents Emeline Callan and Jacqueline Russell described Georgia as their own "tiny Wonder Woman".

They said: "A happy, playful, brave, gentle and funny girl, she loved nothing more than making new friends and wearing princess dresses everywhere. Georgia loved everyone, and her pets were amongst her dearest friends.

"She sought beauty, goodness and fun wherever she was. She brought immense joy to our lives and to the lives of everyone who knew her. We love her deeply. We will miss her more than we can say."

They added: "We are devastated by her loss [...] We ask that you respect our privacy, and the privacy of our family and friends at this incredibly difficult and sad time."

Georgia's parents have also thanked police and medical staff in Spain, as well as staff with the Irish Embassy, for "their professionalism, support and care".

Funeral services for Georgia will take place in Kildare and Dublin on Thursday and Friday, with mourners being encouraged to "dress cheerfully" in bright colours to remember her "bright, sparkling personality".