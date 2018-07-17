HSE says new cocaine awareness campaign will not encourage drug use

The HSE has insisted its new drug awareness campaign will not encourage more people to take drugs.

The health service launched the campaign in partnership with the Ana Liffey Drug Project as new figures show that cocaine is now more available - and at its highest purity - in Europe than it has been for over a decade.

According to the figures, cocaine is the continent's most commonly used illicit stimulant - with Ireland ranking fourth highest for its use among young adults.

Meanwhile, three out of 10 Irish people aged between 15 - 64-years-old have used cannabis, MDMA or cocaine in their lifetime.

The new campaign aims to highlight the dangers of cocaine - and provide guidance on reducing the harm for users.

As cocaine use rises, HSE launches campaign to reduce harm for drug users #DoYouUseCocaine pic.twitter.com/zv1n78piMn — Juliette Gash (@JulietteGash) July 17, 2018

On The Pat Kenny Show this morning, Ana Liffey CEO Tony Duffin said the campaign is about reducing the serious harm caused by drugs - and will not encourage anybody to begin using.

"It just doesn't," he said.

"I think the evidence is quite clear- the information is used by people who do take drugs.

"I think people find it interesting; I think people find it fascinating that the posters are up and it creates a conversation.

"But the idea that providing crack pipes to people makes people take crack - it just doesn't add up."

Also gives advice to crack users like avoid smoking the whole rock, and if injecting, start low and go slow pic.twitter.com/NvyqRPRMW5 — Juliette Gash (@JulietteGash) July 17, 2018

The campaign notes that it is "always safest" not to take illegal drugs at all.

However, it offers practical hands-on advice for those that do use either cocaine or crack cocaine.

Cocaine users are advised to purchase the drug form a known source, never to mix it with other drugs or alcohol and to grind the drug to remove any clumps or crystals before snorting.

Crack user meanwhile, are advised never to share a crack-pipe, never to use a homemade pipe and to "avoid smoking the full rock."

It also warns users who are injecting crack to "start low and go slow to avoid overdose."

Users of either drug are advised to seek medical help for the adverse mental and physical effects that will follow.

Risks and dangers

This morning, the Minister of State for Drugs Strategy Catherine Byrne said the campaign "will play a vital role in communicating the risks and dangers of cocaine use to dependent users and at risk groups, as well as to those who engage in recreational use."

"Research indicates that regular club goers and people that are part of the club/dance music scene have higher rates of drug use compared to the general population," she said.

"This awareness campaign will target clubs and public event spaces, colleges and addiction services with information about cocaine powder."

She said the campaign will target drug services, clinics and drug & alcohol task forces.