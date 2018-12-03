HSE rolling out new guidelines to prevent 'pet names' for patients

Staff at the Health Service Executive (HSE) have been told they can no longer call patients 'dear', 'love' or 'boys'.

Under strict new rules for employees, patients can only be referred to by their first name.

The rules are part of a wider overhaul of communication in hospitals.

According to the Daily Mail, pet names like 'dear', 'love', 'girls' and 'lads' are to be banned on wards - with patients only to be referred to by their first name.

There is also a warning on referring to patients by their bed number or their ailment such as - 'the one with the hip.'

A report into the issue said: "This is a powerful chance to help raise awareness of how de-personalising some commonly used language can be"

The communications programme has been rolled out in 18 hospitals around the country.

It is expected to be extended to others in coming months.