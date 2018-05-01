HSE makes €5m settlement in case over handling of boy's birth at Sligo hospital

The HSE has made a €5 million settlement with the family of a boy with cerebral palsy in a case taken over the handling of his birth at Sligo General Hospital.

The case, which was settled without an admission of liability, was taken by his mother Lisa Carpenter who lives in Coolaney, Co Sligo.

She accused the HSE of failing to seek urgent medical opinion in time and of not providing appropriate resuscitation after birth.

Kyle Carpenter was born three weeks early on May 3rd 2009.

Despite a worrying scan when she went to hospital that morning, his mother Lisa claimed a decision to deliver him wasn’t made for another hour.

Kyle required resuscitation when he was eventually delivered at 3.37pm.

The HSE contested liability and the case was due to go to a full hearing before it was settled out of court today with no admission of liability.