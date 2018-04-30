HIQA Investigation and separate Clinical Review into Cervical Check

Several inquiries are to take place into the failures of the Cervical Check programme.

It’s after 17 women were found to have died – who had been part of a review of 208 patients.

162 of these women were not informed they were part of a review.

This evening, Simon Harris announced a number of inquiries would take place.

Simon Harris has asked HIQA to look into #cervicalcheck programme with full powers of compellability. Clinical review will also take place pic.twitter.com/ETrcdjSmFm — Juliette Gash (@JulietteGash) April 30, 2018

The Health Minister Simon Harris has tasked HIQA with investigating the matter, and says it will have all the necessary powers;

"Full powers of compelability for both documents and witnesses, and it will focus on the quality assurance process on the labs and on the issue of communication with patients.

Under the auspices of this investigation an international peer group will also be established to review root and branch our cervical screening programme in Ireland against best international standards and practices.

I will be asking HIQA to also identify any implications for any other cancer screening programmes."

