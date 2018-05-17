Grenfell Tower report finds indifference led to "race to the bottom" on building safety

The blaze in west London killed 71 people last June

News
Grenfell Tower report finds indifference led to &#34;race to the bottom&#34; on building safety

File photo of Grenfell Tower in London | Image: David Mirzoeff/PA Wire/PA Images

Radical changes are needed to fix the "broken" British system of building regulations in the wake of the Grenfell Tower fire, a report has said.

A report into building regulations and fire safety in England calls for fundamental reform to improve safety and rebuild trust among those living in high-rise buildings.

It concluded that indifference and ignorance led to a "race to the bottom" on building safety practices, with cost put ahead of safety.

The report comes in the wake of the deadly fire at the west London tower block last June, which killed 71 people.

At the heart of the new system will be a requirement for the construction industry to take responsibility for delivering safe buildings, "rather than looking to others to tell them what is or is not acceptable".

File photo of the fire at Grenfell Tower in west London | Image: Natalie Oxford/PA Wire/PA Images

But the report has stopped short of calling for an outright ban on the flammable cladding - blamed by many for the spread of the fire - because it would "not address the root causes" of the problems in building regulations.

Speaking before the publication, author Judith Hackitt told the BBC her report would instead advocate greater clarity and tighter policing of existing guidance, which states cladding must be made of material of limited combustibility.

She also did not recommend a ban on so-called "desktop studies", assessments that can be used to approve cladding without physical fire safety tests taking place.

"The proposed change does not ban assessments in lieu of tests, as there are some products and systems for which a full-scale physical test is not possible, but it will significantly reduce their use and ensure that those which are carried out are conducted rigorously and properly recorded for further scrutiny," the report said.

It contains more than 50 recommendations.

Read the full report here


4 Related articles
Grenfell Tower fire fraudster Anh Nhu Nguyen jailed 21 months in the UK

Grenfell Tower fire fraudster Anh Nhu Nguyen jailed 21 months in the UK

Final Grenfell Tower death toll reaches 71 people, including stillborn baby

Final Grenfell Tower death toll reaches 71 people, including stillborn baby

Landlords renting slum-like properties risk liability for "corporate manslaughter"

Landlords renting slum-like properties risk liability for "corporate manslaughter"

Grenfell Tower fraudster pleads guilty after lying about family's death

Grenfell Tower fraudster pleads guilty after lying about family's death