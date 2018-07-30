Greek wildfires death toll climbs to more than 90

Officials in Greece have raised the death toll from wildfires last week to 91, with 25 people still reported missing.

Hundreds of people attended a memorial service for those who died in Europe's deadliest forest fire in more than a century.

Meanwhile in California, a sixth person has died in raging wildfires which have destroyed more than 500 buildings.

Some 12,000 firefighters are involved and 50,000 homes have been evacuated.

Two young children were among the victims in northern California.

The four and five-year-olds died alongside their great-grandmother in the city of Redding.

A total of 17 people have been reported missing in the area - but officials say most are believed to be alive as their houses are still standing.

A firefighter walks along a containment line while battling a wildfire in Redding, California | Image: Marcio Jose Sanchez/AP/Press Association Images

US President Donald Trump has declared an emergency in California, allowing counties affected by the wildfires to receive federal assistance.

Shelters in schools and colleges have reached full capacity in Shasta County, and the US government has approved aid for California to stop its spread and deal with its consequences.

California Governor Edmund G Brown Junior had earlier declared a state of emergency in three counties.

➡️After declaring a State of Emergency for Shasta County yesterday, @JerryBrownGov requests Presidential Emergency Declaration for Direct Federal Assistance for #CarrFire https://t.co/K3dTaVTUOR pic.twitter.com/cCThH3IfF8 — Gov. Brown Press Office (@GovPressOffice) July 27, 2018

He has also ordered state flags to be flown at half-staff in honour of two firefighters who died while working on a fire in Carr.

Johnny Johnson has a house under threat, but says he is leaving.

"Propane tanks and cars blowing up right up the road. You could see flames shooting straight up like a jet engine.

"My wife left, I told them I ain't going - I'm going to try to save my house".