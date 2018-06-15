Government under pressure over inflated new home figures

The Government is under pressure to explain how it over-estimated the number of new homes being built.

The latest statistics from the CSO show that around 53,000 new homes were completed between 2011 and 2017.

That is some 30,000 less than the Department of Housing had previously claimed.

Analysts have been warning for a number of years that Government policy of calculating the number of new builds based on connections to the ESB electricity network is flawed.

The connections include homes that are re-connected after being off the grid for two years or more – as well as farms and ghost estates.

The policy saw the new build figures inflated by around 5,000 homes every year.

CSO figures

The CSO took a range of other data sources into consideration and spokesperson Paul Morrin said the results are far more comprehensive.

"ESB connections are the most comprehensive source and then we added that source from the census, from building energy ratings and from the likes of Revenue; from data on building controls etc.

"We feel we have got the most comprehensive analysis data available of those fragmented data sources."

Discrimination

Meanwhile, a new report from the Irish Human Rights and Equality Commission is warning that single parents, young people and people with disabilities face some of the highest levels of discrimination when it comes to finding housing in Ireland.

The report, due to be released this morning, warns that young people between the ages of 18 and 34-year-old are six times more likely to face housing discrimination than people over the age of 65.

It also warns that members of the Traveller community are most at risk of facing homelessness.

Homeless crisis

The latest figures from the Department of Housing reveal that at least 9,652 people were homeless in Ireland in April.

However homeless agencies have criticised the Government’s decision to remove around 300 people from the figures after Housing Minister Eoghan Murphy claimed they had been wrongly classified as homeless.

It is the second time in two months that the Department removed people from the figures based on ‘categorisation issues.’

Sinn Féin is still considering a motion of no confidence in Minister Murphy over his handling of the homeless and housing crises since he was appointed.

The party has hired a mobile billboard to circle around Government Buildings, warning that the crisis is still getting worse.