Government planning to commission second major report into sexual violence in Ireland

The Government has confirmed plans to commission a second SAVI (Sexual Abuse and Violence in Ireland) report into sexual violence.

Justice Minister Charlie Flanagan says he will bring proposals to Cabinet by the end of the month.

The first SAVI report was an in-depth look at sexual abuse and violence in Ireland and was published in 2002.

The study - which the Dublin Rape Crisis Centre described as a 'landmark national study' - looked at issues such as barriers for sexual abuse victims in accessing law enforcement, medical and therapeutic services.

It also looked at the general public's attitudes and perceptions to sexual violence.

Minister Charlie Flanagan confirms he’s bringing plans to Cabinet for a second SAVI report into sexual violence. Plans to go before end of the month. Will take around 2 years to complete at a rough cost of €1m — Sean Defoe (@SeanDefoe) November 17, 2018

Minister Flanagan today said the new report will cost around €1 million and will take two years to complete.

He observed: "I'm very concerned at recent reports of cases in that area.

"I'm very concerned when it's put to me that women who follow-up on sexual crimes are described as brave and courageous - that should not be the case, [as] every crime should be reported, should be investigated, and should be followed through on."