Government investigating as social welfare payments delayed

The Department of Social Protection is looking into what prevented a number of child benefit and other social welfare recipients from receiving their payments this morning.

Payments have failed to appear in accounts at a number of banks this morning.

Recipients who bank with Ulster Bank, Permanent TSB and An Post didn’t receive the payment this morning, as they normally would on the first Tuesday of every month.

The Department of Social Welfare said it is investigating the matter – while Permanent TSB said the issue was linked to a European payments delay, adding that there are “a number of banks experiencing this issue this morning.”

“Due to a European payments delay, payment transactions between banks have not been received this morning,” it said.

“This means that any payment due to transfer to your account from another bank this morning has been delayed.”

The bank said it is “monitoring the situation and payments will be processed as soon as received.”

Ulster Bank said it is aware of an “industry-wide payment issue” that has delayed credits being applied to customer accounts in Ireland.

It said “investigations are ongoing” and the payments will be processed as soon as possible.

It appears that account holders at AIB and Bank of Ireland have not been affected.