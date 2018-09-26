Government hoping to 'reduce and end' rough sleeping in every county

The homelessness group Peter McVerry Trust has hailed a new nationwide strategy to tackle long-term homelessness as a 'game changer'.

The Government has announced details of plans to extend its 'Housing First' plan - which is aiming to 'reduce and end' rough sleeping and long-term homelessness - from Dublin to the rest of the country.

Ministers said the goal is to provide people with permanent housing as quickly as possible - as well as providing "significant health supports, particularly in the area of addiction and mental health".

More than 660 'permanent and secure' tenancies are set to be provided across the country's 31 local authorities as part of the plan, which involves efforts across both the housing and health ministries.

Housing Minister Eoghan Murphy explained: "This plan greatly expands the scope of Housing First by setting targets to support over 650 individuals.

"The target group will be individuals who are rough sleeping, or are long term users of emergency accommodation, who will be supported to move to homes with the necessary tenancy and health supports."

He added: "The plan sets targets for every local authority and aims to reduce and where possible eliminate rough sleeping and long term use of emergency accommodation."

Housing first targets

Responding to the plan, Pat Doyle - CEO of Peter McVerry Trust - said: "The publication today of the national Housing First strategy is a game changer in the response to homelessness in this country.

"Housing First is undoubtedly the best possible response to the needs of people who are sleeping rough, long term shelter users and people with complex needs."

Latest figures from the Government have shown that just under 10,000 people are in emergency accommodation around the country.

A rough sleeper count in March, meanwhile, showed there was at least 110 people sleeping rough across the Dublin area on the night of the count.