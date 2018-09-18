'Getting Ireland Brexit Ready' campaign to launch on Thursday

The Tánaiste Simon Coveney is to launch a Brexit preparation campaign for Ireland on Thursday.

Earlier, the Cabinet agreed the latest steps in contingency planning and implementation ahead of Britain's departure from the European Union.

This will include a nationwide communication campaign on 'Getting Ireland Brexit Ready'.

The Government says this will build on the the work of State agencies to date.

Business Minister Heather Humphreys and Agriculture Minister Michael Creed will launch this campaign with Mr Coveney on Thursday.

The Cabinet also agreed on the hiring of extra staff for ports and airports.

This is the first phase of a staffing programme, that will see 451 out of a total of 1,077 staff taken on in 2019 for "the work that will be necessary at our ports and airports."

The Cabinet also agreed that work would be accelerated to ensure necessary additional infrastructure becomes operational at ports and airports "in a timely manner".

Good to catch up today with @simoncoveney ahead of #Salzburgsummit18. Progress on backstop absolutely essential in the run up to October #EUCO #Brexit ???????? pic.twitter.com/TrhnjosAaq — Michel Barnier (@MichelBarnier) September 18, 2018

Mr Coveney was speaking following the latest talks with the EU's chief Brexit negotiator, Michel Barnier, in Brussels on Tuesday.

Mr Coveney warned 'time is short' to reach a deal on Britain's exit from the bloc.

In a statement following the talks, Mr Coveney said it was "an excellent meeting".

But he cautioned: "Time is short and what we need to see now from both negotiating teams is heightened engagement in the lead-in to October's critical EU summit.

"We are continuing to negotiate for a sensible Brexit, and it can be done. However, we have to prepare for all scenarios."

He added that Ireland "continues to have unwavering solidarity from the rest of the EU 27".

"It is clear there will be no withdrawal agreement without the legally operable Irish backstop as committed to by (British) Prime Minister May in December and March."

"Brexit is going to bring change and Ireland will be ready for that change.

"And the most crucial and reassuring aspect to our contingency planning remains that, after Brexit, Ireland will continue to enjoy all the benefits of being a full and valued member of the European Union".