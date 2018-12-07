German conservatives to choose successor to Angela Merkel

German Chancellor Angela Merkel will today hand over the leadership of her political party after nearly 20 years at the helm.

Mrs Merkel aims to continue on as chancellor until 2021 – however she has agreed to step down as leader of the Christian Democratic Union (CDU) following poor performances in the polls.

There are two main candidates in line to take over the leadership – with commentators insisting the race remains wide open.

The party’s deputy leader Annegret Kramp-Karrenbauer is viewed as being similar to Mrs Merkel in terms of policy and temperament.

Meanwhile corporate lawyer Friedrich Merz has been outspoken in his wish to make a clean break from the Chancellor’s legacy.

Health Minister Jens Spahn is seen as being a distant third contender.

Attendees arrive at the 31st CDU federal party conference, 07-12-2018. Image: Kay Nietfeld/DPA/PA Images

Mrs Merkel’s hopes of remaining on as Chancellor into 2021 before stepping away from policy will rest on the outcome of the vote.

Speaking ahead of the vote she said: “I'm very grateful that I could be party chairwoman for 18 years.”

“It is a very, very long time and the CDU of course had its ups and downs.

“But we won four national elections together [...] and I am happy I can remain chancellor.”

Mrs Merkel has led Germany since 2005.

The move to exit Germany from reliance on nuclear power and end military conscription were among her signature policies.

She will also be remembered for her liberal policy on asylum seekers.