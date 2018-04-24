George HW Bush admitted to hospital one day after wife's funeral

A spokesperson said the former US president 'appears to be recovering' after an infection spread to his blood

News
George HW Bush admitted to hospital one day after wife&#39;s funeral

George HW Bush. Picture by: David J. Phillip/AP/Press Association Images

Former US President George HW Bush is said to be responding to treatment for an infection that spread to his blood.

The 93-year-old was admitted to hospital on Sunday, only a day after his wife Barbara's funeral.

Family spokesperson Jim McGrath said the former president appears to be recovering.

George HW Bush suffers from a form of Parkinson's disease, and he uses a wheelchair.

He has been admitted to hospital on several occasions in recent years.

The 41st US president attended his wife's funeral over the weekend, along with his son George W Bush.

Bill Clinton and Barack Obama were also among those in attendance, while current First Lady Melania Trump also travelled to Texas for the funeral.

George HW and Barbara Bush were married for 73 years before her death on April 17th, aged 92.

At the funeral, the former president wore a pair of socks with a book design to honour his wife's "commitment to family literacy".


4 Related articles
WATCH: Tributes paid to former US first lady Barbara Bush

WATCH: Tributes paid to former US first lady Barbara Bush

Both Bush presidents slam Trump leadership

Both Bush presidents slam Trump leadership

George HW Bush apologises to actress after sexual assault claim

George HW Bush apologises to actress after sexual assault claim

All five living former US presidents make joint appearance for hurricane relief event

All five living former US presidents make joint appearance for hurricane relief event