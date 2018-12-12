General election set for 2020 as confidence and supply agreement extended

The confidence and supply agreement between Fine Gael and Fianna Fáil has been extended until 2020.

The agreement was extended following a meeting between the leaders of the two parties last night.

The extension will see the Government remaining in place for one more budget.

The next general election is then expected be held in early 2020.

The decision follows weeks of talks and a comprehensive review of the effects of the agreement up to now.

The review highlighted serious concerns held by Fianna Fáil regarding the Government's performance on health and housing; however both parties have repeatedly pledged not to bring down the Government while Brexit remains in the balance.

UK Prime Minister Theresa May is facing a vote of no confidence in the House of Commons this evening after her controversial decision to cancel a Parliamentary vote on the Brexit Withdrawal Agreement.

Brexit chaos

Speaking in the Dáil this afternoon, Fianna Fáil leader Micheál Martin said Ireland must retain a united Government while the chaos in Westminster continues.

"Whether or not Prime Minister May survives today the core blockage to any deal remains," he said.

"There is currently an overwhelming majority of MPs standing against the Withdrawal Agreement but there is no route to a majority for any alternative course of action.



"The only thing which is clear is that no one has the faintest idea what the course of Brexit will be in the coming weeks and months, and potentially for much longer than that."

"Major threat"

He said Ireland is now "facing a major threat and great uncertainty" and insisted that the situation " This poses a direct challenge to everyone in this House as to how we react."

"Business as usual is not acceptable," he said.

"Can we show our ability to put the national interest ahead of party interests?"

"National interest"

The Fianna Fáil leader said his party is "determined that the political chaos we see in London will not be allowed to spread to Ireland."

"We simply do not believe that the national interest could in any way be served by taking up to four months during next year to schedule and hold an election campaign and then form a government," he said.

"This is why Fianna Fáil will extend a guarantee that government will be able to operate throughout 2019.

"This will allow the introduction of any emergency legislation and budgets, as well as the full end of year Budget and associated legislation.

"This will in turn allow the holding of an election early in the following year."