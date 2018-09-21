Gardaí seize heroin and cocaine worth nearly €500,000 in Dublin

Gardaí have seized drugs worth nearly half-a-million Euro in Dublin.

A man in his 20s was arrested after Gardaí uncovered heroin worth around €435,000 and cocaine worth around €53,000 at a house in Blanchardstown.

Investigators also uncovered a number of shotgun cartridges during the searches.

Gardaí said the searches were carried out as part of an operation targeting organised crime.

The arrested man is being held at Blanchardstown Garda Station.