Gardaí seize drugs worth nearly €40,000 in Tipperary

Gardaí have seized drugs worth nearly €40,000 in County Tipperary.

The drugs were found after officers stopped a car for alleged speeding on the M8 near Cashel yesterday afternoon.

A 39-year-old man was driving the car.

He was arrested no insurance, no road tax -and on suspicion of drunk driving.

The car was seized and during the course of searches cannabis herb with an estimated street value of €38,000 was seized.

Gardaí said the man appeared before a special sitting of Cashel District Court this afternoon charged in connection with the incident.

The investigation is ongoing.