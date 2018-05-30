Gardaí seize drugs and semi-automatic shotgun in Dublin

Gardaí targeting organised crime have seized a semi-automatic shotgun in Dublin.

A sting operation led be the Garda Special Crime Task Force led gardaí to the Finglas area of Dublin where investigators watched the gun being handed over between two cars.

The firearm was recovered after gardaí pulled both vehicles over.

A 31-year-old man and a 53-year-old woman have been arrested at the scene.

During follow-up searches, gardaí uncovered cocaine worth around €140,000 and heroin with mixing agent worth around €900,000.

The two suspects are being held at separate Dublin garda stations.