Gardaí release description of man wanted over alleged sexual assault in Dublin

Gardaí are renewing their appeal for witnesses in relation to an alleged sexual assault on a woman in Dublin city.

The incident happened in the early hours of Sunday December 9th.

The woman was brought from Serpentine Avenue through the city centre to Emmet Street in a white taxi, where Gardaí believe it was parked on Emmet Street between 2.00am to 3.00am.

The man is described as between 27 to 35-years-old, with short black hair and has a beard.

He was also wearing glasses and a short-sleeved shirt.

Gardaí want to make contact with any persons in the Shelbourne Road or Serpentine Avenue area between 12.45am and 2.00am to come forward.

Image released by An Garda Síochána

They are also appealing to those in the Emmet Street area of Dublin 1 from 2.00am to 3.00am to contact them.

Motorists who were in these areas and have dash-cam in their vehicles are being asked check footage and contact investigating Gardaí.

They are also appealing to any persons who may have travelled in a white taxi in the early hours of Sunday morning to contact Irishtown Garda station at 01-666-9600, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800-666-111 or any Garda station.