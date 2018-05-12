Gardaí raid suspected brothels in Carlow and Kilkenny

Gardaí have raided seven suspected brothels in Carlow and Kilkenny.

The searches took place on Friday with investigations continuing.

Gardaí carried out raids on three premises in Kilkenny and four in Carlow - with evidence of prostitution found at all of the locations.

The operation targetting suspected brothels also included an investigation into potential victims of human trafficking.

The sites have been shut down and gardaí have seized a number of items.

No arrests have been made and investigations are ongoing.