Gardaí raid suspected brothels in Carlow and Kilkenny

Gardaí say they have raided a number of suspected brothels in Carlow and Kilkenny.

The operation also included an investigation into potential victims of human trafficking.

Three premises were searched in Kilkenny, and four in Carlow.

In a statement, gardaí said: "Evidence of prostitution was discovered at all of these premises and all were closed down and a number of exhibits seized."

There were no arrests in connection with the searches.

In another operation, Garda Immigration Officers in the two districts carried out 15 inspections at fast food outlets, restaurants and nail bars.

One person was arrested for immigration offences in Carlow, and was taken to Carlow District Court this afternoon.

Gardaí say their investigations are ongoing.