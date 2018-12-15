Gardaí investigating after baby's body found on Dublin beach

Gardaí are investigating after the body of a baby was found on a Dublin beach.

The remains were found in Balbriggan shortly before 10am this morning.

Gardaí said the baby appears to be newborn and its sex remains unknown at this stage.

The scene has been sealed off and a technical examination is underway.

Gardaí said they have concerns over the well-being of the child’s mother and are asking her to come forward.

Gardaí are also appealing to anyone with information to contact them.