Gardaí investigating after Paramedic assaulted on Dublin bus

A man has been arrested after a paramedic was assaulted on a Dublin Bus this morning.

The Dublin Fire Brigade medic was trying to help a man who had fallen unconscious on the Number 41 in the city centre.

Gardaí said the man became aggressive and assaulted the paramedic after he woke up. It's understood the medic suffered injuries to his face.

The medic was called to the incident on Abbey Street in the city centre at around 7:40am.

In a statement this morning, Dublin Fire Brigade confirmed that one of its paramedics was assaulted.

Statement from the Chief Fire Officer and Management of Dublin Fire Brigade following the assault on a crew member this morning. All at DFB wish our colleague a speedy recovery. pic.twitter.com/NkXhmWTBRr — Dublin Fire Brigade (@DubFireBrigade) July 10, 2018

“The member of staff was part of an ambulance crew treating a patient at the time,” it said.

“Dublin Fire Brigade management and staff condemn incidents of this nature which are totally unacceptable.

“We will support our colleague and wish him a full and speedy recovery.”

Gardaí have arrested a man for public order and assault and have taken him to Store Street Garda Station.