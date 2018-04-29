Garda hospitalised after being hit with metal baseball bat in Dublin

A man has been arrested after gardaí were attacked in Dublin last night.

At around 7.30pm, two gardaí attempted to search a man on Ballyogan Avenue in Dublin 18.

As the search was being carried out, a large crowd gathered outside a house and a metal baseball bat was produced.

One of the gardaí was hit with the bat a number of times - causing body, head and face injuries.

He was taken to Tallaght Hospital, where he remains this morning.

A follow-up search took place at a house on Ballyogan Avenue after midnight, involving gardaí from Dun Laoghaire supported by the Armed Support Unit.

A Garda was bitten by a dog during the search, and was brought to hospital.

One man in his 50s was arrested, while a number of items were also seized.

He is currently being held at Dun Laoghaire Garda Station under the provisions of Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act.