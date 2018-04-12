Gardaí discover double barrel shotgun at house in Tallaght

Gardaí have discovered a double barrel shotgun and a quantity of drugs during searches at a house in Tallaght.

Investigators said the discovery was made as part of a planned ‘day of action’ in the area.

The gun and drugs were found at a house in the Bawnlea area. A stolen motorcycle was also discovered.

Gardaí said a man in his late teens was arrested and has been charged in connection with the investigation.

He is due to appear before a sitting of Dublin District Court this morning.