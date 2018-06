Gardaí are continuing to question a teenager in connection with the murder of Cameron Reilly in County Louth almost 3 weeks ago.

The 18-year-old’s body was found in a field on the outskirts of Dunleer on May 26th.

A post-mortem revealed that he was strangled to death.

An 18-year-old man, arrested yesterday in connection with the investigation, is being held at Drogheda Garda Station.