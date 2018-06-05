Gardaí appeal for witnesses after man killed in Cork crash

Two teenagers were airlifted to hospital following the crash yesterday afternoon
Gardaí are appealing for witnesses after a man was killed in a crash in County Cork yesterday afternoon.
The crash, involving a van and a tractor, happened at Ballincurrig in North Cork at around 1pm yesterday afternoon.
It happened near Buttevant on the Liscarroll Road near the old Crossroads pub.
The driver of the van, a man in his 30s, was killed.
A 14-year-old girl and a 17-year-old boy – believed to be passengers in the car – were injured and airlifted to hospital.
One of them is believed to be in a critical condition, the other is in a serious condition.
The tractor driver - a man in his late 20s - was unhurt.
Gardaí have carried out a forensic examination of the scene and are appealing for witnesses to come forward.