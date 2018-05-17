Galway International Arts Festival reveals 2018 programme

The Galway International Arts Festival (GIAF) has announced details this year's programme.

The festival, which takes place from July 16th to 29th, features an Irish and international programme of theatre, opera, dance, circus, music, spectacle, visual art, and First Thought Talks featuring interviews and discussions on the theme of home.

GIAF 2018 will, in its theatre strand, present six world premieres and five Irish premieres.

It will welcome artists and theatre makers from across the world to Galway.

These include the world premieres of Paul Muldoon's Incantata, two new plays by Sonya Kelly and Cristin Kehoe from Druid, and a new theatre installation from Enda Walsh.

The festival also continues to play a vital role in supporting new work and presents two exciting visual arts/installations commissions from David Mach Rock 'n' Roll and Olivier Grossetête The People Build and Galway will be the destination for artists across many musical spectrums and this year First Thought Talks shines a light on 'Home' in all its many forms.

This year will also see the addition of the new Festival Garden, the home of the festival in the heart of Eyre Square, and the new information hub for festival goers where they can relax and enjoy occasional DJs and live sets from guest artists.

"Our biggest programme ever"

The festival's chief executive John Crumlish said: "We are very excited about this year's festival.

"It is our biggest programme ever and continues our build up into 2020 when Galway has the European Capital of Culture designation.

"We have expanded our theatre and music programmes and have a free programme that audiences will be very excited by.

"I would like to thank our funders and sponsors who have helped make all this possible and look forward to seeing everyone for a great July in Galway."

Commenting on this year's programme, Galway International Arts Festival's artistic director Paul Fahy added: "For 14 days and nights, artists from Ireland and all over the world will descend on our city, to re-imagine the world and our place within it.

"It is a pleasure to deliver a programme of art and ideas by some of the world's most brilliant minds. We look forward to welcoming you to Galway in July for this great adventure."

