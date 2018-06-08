Four people due in court in connection with Carlow armed robbery

Four people arrested in connection with an armed robbery in Carlow this week are due in court this morning.

During the incident - which happened at around 2.30am on Wednesday - two men entered the Topaz filling station on the M9 at Tinryland, armed with a gun and a knife.

The men are said to have threatened staff, and one shot was fired during the raid.

Nobody was injured, but the men made off with a small sum of cash.

Three men and one woman, all believed to be in their 20s, were arrested following a search of a house in Carlow town later that morning.

The four people arrested are due before Carlow District Court this morning charged in connection with the case.