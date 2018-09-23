Four men being questioned after €1.2m in cash seized in Dublin and Wexford

Gardaí are continuing to question four men arrested after the seizure of €1.2 million in cash.

Yesterday's cash seizures came during a series of searches in Dublin and Wexford by gardaí targeting organised crime.

The seizures are believed to be linked to the Kinahan cartel.

Three men - aged aged 29, 38 and 47 - were arrested after the first searches in Wexford yesterday morning.

A 44-year-old man, meanwhile, was detained following further searches in the town yesterday evening.

They are all being held on suspicion of money laundering offences.

John O'Driscoll, Assistant Commissioner of Special Crime Operations, explained: "Any seizure of cash is significant - but when it's related to quantities of cash of the nature that were seized [on Saturday], obviously it's clear that we're dealing with the proceeds of organised crime gangs that are heavily involved in criminality.

"Criminality is to make money - so any success in terms of taking the money away from criminal gangs is an effective way of dealing with them."

