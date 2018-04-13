Four men arrested over criminal activities of the INLA

Four people have been arrested in Northern Ireland as part of an investigation into the criminal activities of the Belfast INLA.

The PSNI says a "significant policing operation" is ongoing across the greater Belfast area.

It involves over 200 police officers who are being supported by Britain's National Crime Agency (NCA) and the British HM Revenue and Customs service.

In a statement, police say: "It represents the latest action by the Paramilitary Crime Task Force and is focused on the criminal activities of Belfast INLA."



The force carried out a total of 12 property searches in North, South and West Belfast, Lisburn, Crumlin and Newtownabbey on Friday.

It adds that some of these are still under way.



Four men have been arrested.

Three of then are being held under the Terrorism Act and a fourth on suspicion of Human Trafficking and Controlling Prostitution.