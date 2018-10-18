Four charged with impeding investigation into Dublin grandmother's murder

Four people have been charged with impeding the investigation into the murder of Patricia O’Connor whose remains were found in the Wicklow Mountains.

Her husband, daughter and granddaughter are among those who appeared in court.

The remains of 61-year-old grandmother Patricia O’Connor from Rathfarnham in Dublin were found scattered in various locations across a 30km stretch of the Wicklow Mountains in June 2017.

A 33-year-old man has already been charged with her murder and is before the courts.

This morning, four people were arrested as part of the investigation and appeared before Tallaght District Court charged with impeding the investigation.

Patrica’s husband, daughter, granddaughter and her daughters ex partner all appeared in court earlier.

74-year-old Augustine O’Connor of Mill Close, Clasheen, Stamullen in Co Meath, 40-year-old Louise O’Connor and her 20-year-old daughter Stephanie of Lower Gardiner Street in Dublin and Louise’s ex-partner 41-year-old Keith Johnson of Avonbeg Gardens in Tallaght have been released on bail with certain conditions.

They are due back in court next month.