Four men arrested as part of investigation targeting deception in vintage car dealing

Four men have been arrested in connection with an operation targeting deception in the purchase and sale of vintage cars.

Gardaí carried out a search and arrest operation in Rathkeale, Co Limerick this morning as part of the investigation.

The investigation is so far focusing on the sale or purchase of 20 vehicles with a total value of around €360,000.

Many of the victims of the alleged deception are said to have been elderly people.

Detective Superintendent Michael Mullen of the Garda National Bureau of Criminal Investigation said it has been a 'lengthy investigation'.

He explained: "From enquiries to date, I believe there may be more victims across the country who have been deceived during a transaction involving a vintage or classic car.

"I would like to appeal today, particularly to the elderly community to contact your local Garda Station if you believe that you have been deceived in the purchase/sale of a vintage or classic car in circumstances where either money has not been received or money received far less than that of the value of the car."

The four men detained today are being held in Garda stations across Limerick.