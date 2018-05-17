Four Irish men have been arrested after a cannabis seizure in Spain

Four Irish men have appeared before a Spanish magistrate, after they were arrested in relation to a €3.4 million cannabis seizure.

The Irish nationals, aged 56, 45, 35 and 33 along with a Romanian man aged 27, were arrested north west of Malaga on Sunday 6th of May.

It follows what Gardaí are calling "a lengthy coordinated investigation" by the Garda National Drugs & Organised Crime Bureau (GNDOCB) and the Spanish Policia Nacional and Guardia Civil.

The drugs were discovered hidden in pallets of lettuce in a lorry that was headed for Ireland.

Assistant Commissioner John O’Driscoll who has responsibility for Special Crime Operations (SCO) within the Garda Síochána said, "We are very grateful to the Spanish law enforcement authorities for their ongoing and very productive cooperation with the Garda Síochána in tackling organised crime groups operating in both Spain and Ireland. This Operation has dealt another significant blow to the capacity of the organised crime groups involved to continue their trade in controlled substances."