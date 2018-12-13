Fossil fuels account for over 90% of all energy used in Ireland

Fossil fuels accounted for more than 90% of all energy used in Ireland last year.

The Sustainable Energy Authority of Ireland warns that our over-reliance on imported fossil fuels could see energy prices increase for households and businesses.

According to the authority, energy prices rose by 3.2% here last year - well above hikes across other European countries and the US.

Their Energy in Ireland report shows that the demand on energy here increased by half a percent in 2017.

Image: SEAI

While we're overly dependent on fossil fuels, emissions are falling due to a 19% increase in renewable energy.

The report warns that we're not on track to meet our 2020 renewable energy targets across heat, electricity and transport.

However, the share of electricity generated from renewable sources increased in 2017 - now up to 30.1%.

The report also highlights the benefits of switching to low-carbon energy - saying utilising renewables last year avoided 4.1 million tonnes of carbon and a spend of €439 million.

Speaking about the report's finding, SEAI chief executive Jim Gannon observed: "The bottom line is that change must come, and we need to continue to use less as we develop our local renewable sources of energy.

"This development will create significant economic opportunity, and will support the transition to a more sustainable economy – one that is not wedded to fossil fuel use."

He added: "Each of us, in our homes and businesses, have opportunities to be more sustainable in our use of energy."