Former rugby star Gareth Thomas says he was victim of homophobic attack in Cardiff

The former Welsh rugby star Gareth Thomas has alleged he was the victim of a homophobic attack.

In a video posted on social media, he claims he was attacked in Cardiff last night.

In the clip, the 44-year-old's face appears to have several scrapes and bruises.

He said: "Last night I was the victim, in my home city, of a hate crime for my sexuality.

"I want to say thank you to the police who were involved... they allowed me to do restorative justice with the people who did this, because I thought they could learn more that way than any other way."

He also thanked the people of Cardiff who supported and helped him.

Mr Thomas added: "There's a lot of people out there who want to hurt us - but unfortunately for them, there's a lot more that want to help us. This, I hope, will be a positive message."

The rugby star played for Wales between 1995 and 2007, and also was chosen for the British & Irish Lions.

He was appointed captain of both squads during his career.

He came out as gay in 2009, telling the Daily Mail: "I don't want to be known as a gay rugby player.

"I am a rugby player first and foremost. I am a man."