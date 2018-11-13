Former Colombian president Juan Manuel Santos to receive Tipperary Peace Award

The former president of Colombia, Juan Manuel Santos, is to receive the 2017 Tipperary International Peace Award.

Mr Santos will be accompanied to Tipperary by Colombian politician Ingrid Betancourt - whose long captivity as the hostage of FARC guerrillas and eventual rescue in 2008 made headlines throughout the world.

The guest list at the ceremony on November 16th will include the Minister John Halligan, the EU Special Envoy for the Peace Process in Colombia Eamon Gilmore, members of the diplomatic corps and members of the Colombian community in Ireland.

A number of people involved in the Northern Ireland peace process are also due to attend.

On his selection, the Tipperary International Peace Award said: "As President Santos prepares to step down as president of Colombia after eight years in office, it is appropriate to recognise the president's efforts and tremendous vision to bring peace to his country through an agreement that, after almost five years of talks, put an end to more than 50 years of fighting, and has seen some 10,000 former fighters disarm and begin to enter civilian life and 10 former FARC leaders take their seats in Congress.

"After the initial peace deal with FARC was rejected in a referendum, President Santos returned to the drawing board and showed enormous courage and commitment by persevering with the negotiations which ensured the drafting and signing of a new deal that was subsequently ratified by Congress.

"President Santos leaves Colombia a much better and decidedly more peaceful country than when he assumed office and without doubt history will judge him kindly for his efforts".

Responding to the news, President Santos said: "I was pleased to make an official visit to Belfast in November 2016, a couple of weeks before the Colombian Peace Agreement came into effect.

"Ireland has been and continues to be an inspiration for countries trying to pursue their own peace processes.

"Certainly, the success of the Northern Ireland peace process is a constant reminder of what is possible."

Past recipients of the prize include The White Helmets, Malala Yousafzai, John Kerry, Bill Clinton and Margaret Hassan.