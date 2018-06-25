Five stories you might have missed from the weekend

A boy is being questioned in connection with the murder of a man in Dublin.

Adam Muldoon's body was discovered shortly after 6.30am on Saturday morning in Jobstown Park in Tallaght.

He had suffered multiple stab wounds.

On Sunday, Gardaí arrested a minor in connection with their murder investigation.

He is being held at Tallaght Garda Station.

***

EU leaders meeting in Brussels have failed to make a breakthrough in dealing with the migrant crisis.

16 heads of government held an informal meeting over the weekend to discuss where to send those rescued in the Mediterranean Sea.

The crisis was brought to the fore once again in recent weeks after the new Italian Government turned away a boat packed with 630 migrants picked up off the coast of Libya.

Despite the lack of progress, Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez said the leaders had found more common positions than disagreements.

***

Hundreds of people attended an event at Dublin Castle on Sunday to mark 25 years since homosexuality was decriminalised.

Representatives from advocacy groups, politicians and members of the judiciary were among those at the gathering last night.

Taoiseach Leo Varadkar told the gathering that the government would now work to expunge convictions handed down to gay men prior to the law change in 1993.

He also paid tribute to those who campaigned for change.

***

Gardaí are appealing for witnesses to a fatal hit and run that happened in Swords, County Dublin on Sunday morning.

A man believed to be in his 30s was struck by a dark coloured saloon car while out walking on Rathbeale Road at around 1.30 am.

Gardaí said the car failed to remain at the scene and continued in the direction of Ashbourne.

The young man was pronounced dead at the scene a short time later.

***

A woman has died following a house fire in County Meath.

The fire broke out at around 1:45pm this afternoon in Enfield.

The body of the woman, aged in her 90s, was removed from the scene and taken to Naas General Hospital.

Gardaí are not treating the fire as suspicious.