Five people rescued from sinking boat in Dublin Bay

Image: Irish Coast Guard

Five people have been rescued from a boat taking on water in Dublin Bay.

The Coast Guard was sent from Howth to the scene off the Bailey Lighthouse on Saturday afternoon.

Five people were on board the vessel, which was broken down and taking on water.

The Coast Guard says its boat was already on the water, recovering another vessel abandoned on Saturday, when it was diverted to the incident.

Image: Irish Coast Guard

The crew arrived within minutes to find the pleasure boat swamped with water.

The five people on board, along with the craft, were transferred to the Coast Guard boat and were all brought to Howth Harbour.

Four of the five persons on board had life jackets.


