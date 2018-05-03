Five men arrested over armed robbery in Waterford

Gardaí investigating an armed robbery in County Waterford have arrested five men.

Investigators said three masked men entered the post office in Cleaboy just after 11am this morning.

They threatened staff and demanded money.

One of the men was armed with a sawn-off shot gun.

Gardaí said they left the scene with a sum of money and made their getaway in a car.

The vehicle was found burnt out a short time later and gardaí arrested five men during follow-up searches.

They are being held at Waterford Garda Station

Gardaí said the scene has been preserved and investigations are continuing.