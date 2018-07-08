First two boys rescued from cave in Thailand

The first two members of a Thai football team who've spent a fortnight trapped in a cave have reportedly reached the surface.

The Reuters news agency is quoting a local official.

The dangerous mission to get the 12 boys and their coach out through narrow, water-filled tunnels began earlier.

Both boys are being treated at a local field hospital.

The operation was launched at 4am today after local media was cleared from the area.

Helicopters are on standby ready to bring the young boys to hospital.

Torrential rain has been falling and the monsoon threatens to raise the water level in the cave which could hamper the rescue operation even further.