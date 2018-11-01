First ever Dublin Monopoly board features Newstalk tile

The first ever Dublin Monopoly board is being launched on Thursday.

It will see Newstalk featured on the board - between the Phoenix Park and Dublin City University (DCU).

The board has new places from the capital - such as Temple Bar, Croke Park, the Molly Malone statue and Brown Thomas.

It also features Kilmainham Jail - meaning players are twice as likely to go behind bars.

Image: Supplied to Newstalk.com

The new game sees the original classic Monopoly jail stay in exactly the same position on a corner square - but just two spaces away before you get to Kilmainham.

The Phoenix Park grabs a very high ranking, at a cost of 350 Monopoly dollars.

It was originally set for a much lower ranking position, but its cachet soared over the summer with Pope Francis' mass.

Image: Supplied to Newstalk.com

Dublin's tourist magnet district Temple Bar resides on a yellow site - priced at 280 Monopoly dollars - while Croke Park, on a pink site, will cost you 140 Monopoly dollars.

The Molly Malone statue will set you back 60 dollars - as will the Ha'penny Bridge.

The game is themed in sets from tourism to heritage, sport to business, travel to charity - and more.

Image: Supplied to Newstalk.com

The Community and Chance playing cards are Dublin-themed too.

One card sends players on a shopping spree at Arnotts - the other sends them paddleboarding near the Poolbeg Lighthouse.

The new game will be available at Arnotts, Easons, Waterstones, WH Smith, The Works and all major retailers - as well as online including Amazon.