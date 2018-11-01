First ever Dublin Monopoly board features Newstalk tile

Players are also twice as likely to go behind bars

News
First ever Dublin Monopoly board features Newstalk tile

Image: Supplied

The first ever Dublin Monopoly board is being launched on Thursday.

It will see Newstalk featured on the board - between the Phoenix Park and Dublin City University (DCU).

The board has new places from the capital - such as Temple Bar, Croke Park, the Molly Malone statue and Brown Thomas.

It also features Kilmainham Jail - meaning players are twice as likely to go behind bars.

Image: Supplied to Newstalk.com

The new game sees the original classic Monopoly jail stay in exactly the same position on a corner square - but just two spaces away before you get to Kilmainham.

The Phoenix Park grabs a very high ranking, at a cost of 350 Monopoly dollars.

It was originally set for a much lower ranking position, but its cachet soared over the summer with Pope Francis' mass.

Image: Supplied to Newstalk.com

Dublin's tourist magnet district Temple Bar resides on a yellow site - priced at 280 Monopoly dollars - while Croke Park, on a pink site, will cost you 140 Monopoly dollars.

The Molly Malone statue will set you back 60 dollars - as will the Ha'penny Bridge.

The game is themed in sets from tourism to heritage, sport to business, travel to charity - and more.

Image: Supplied to Newstalk.com

The Community and Chance playing cards are Dublin-themed too.

One card sends players on a shopping spree at Arnotts - the other sends them paddleboarding near the Poolbeg Lighthouse.

The new game will be available at Arnotts, Easons, Waterstones, WH Smith, The Works and all major retailers - as well as online including Amazon.


3 Related articles
Pass Go: Dublin gets its own Monopoly board for the first time

Pass Go: Dublin gets its own Monopoly board for the first time

Online poll sees 'Monopoly' thimble tumble

Online poll sees 'Monopoly' thimble tumble

Player votes sought as Monopoly makers look to give game tokens the boot

Player votes sought as Monopoly makers look to give game tokens the boot