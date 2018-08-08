Fianna Fáil claim 'national scandal' with almost one million people on waiting lists

Fianna Fáil has claimed an analysis of various health waiting lists has revealed there are 997,258 patient appointments outstanding in the first half of the year.

The party's deputy leader Dara Calleary has described the situation as 'a national scandal'.

He said: "The very fact that there are almost one million people waiting for an appointment speaks for itself.

"Never before have we seen a situation whereby people have been failed so badly by a government.

"The vast majority of this list is based on the National Treatment Purchase Fund monthly waiting times.

"In June 2018 some 717,419 were on the lists compiled by the fund.

"However the NTPF does not publish waiting lists for a number of diagnostic scans and the latest available figures showed a further 135,000 waiting for MRIs, ultrasounds and CT scans."

Mr Calleary also said there are "significant waiting lists" for community care - with 37,229 people waiting for either speech and language therapy or assessment in June.

While he said a further 31,361 were waiting for an occupational therapy assessment in the same month.

The HSE was unable to provide figures for the number of people waiting for actual occupational therapy treatment.

Mr Calleary added: "The scale of these waiting lists is truly shocking and highlights very clearly the level of demand and the lack of capacity available to meet it.

"The latest available figures reveal that over 148,000 outpatients had been waiting over one year to see a consultant."