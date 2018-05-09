Family of Irishman Sean Cox "overwhelmed and humbled" by support

The family of Sean Cox have said they are "overwhelmed and humbled" by the support they have received from all over the world in the past two weeks.

The Irishman was critically injured in an assault before Liverpool FCs Champions League semi final against AS Roma two weeks ago.

Two Italian men have since been charged over the attack.

Mr Cox has undergone surgery in the weeks since and remains in a critical condition in hospital.

Statement on behalf of the family of Sean Cox: https://t.co/nv9HLKlabb pic.twitter.com/Ba4YVcuNJ4 — Liverpool FC (@LFC) May 9, 2018

In a statement posted on Liverpool's website this morning, the Cox family said they have been " overwhelmed and humbled by the support we have received since Sean was so badly hurt two weeks ago."

"There are no words to describe the gratitude we feel to the ordinary people of Liverpool and Ireland who have taken Sean to their hearts in a way that underlines why those places have such a deserved reputation for generosity and solidarity," said the statement.

"Every day letters and cards arrive from this country, from Ireland and beyond.

"Every one of them wishes us well and the accompanying offers of support have reminded us, even in our darkest moments, that we are not walking alone."

Care

The statement praises the care shown by the "wonderful medical staff at the Walton Centre" and the " highly dedicated officers of Merseyside Police," adding it has "been a great comfort to know that we are in such good hands."

"Sean remains in a critical condition but he is a fighter and that, coupled with the medical and spiritual support he is receiving, gives us hope in our hearts," said the statement.

"We long for the day when our husband, dad and brother returns home to Dunboyne so we can be together as a family once more."

The family asked that their privacy continue to be respected while Mr Cox is undergoing treatment adding, "when we have news we will share it at the appropriate time."

"Until then, all we can do is hope and pray for Sean in the knowledge that he is receiving the best possible care."